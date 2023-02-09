Big Sky Conference basketball championships return to Boise in March

Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Big Sky Men's and Women's Basketball Championships at Idaho Central Arena. 18 games will take place March 4 - March 8.

BOISE, Idaho — The 2023 Big Sky Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championships are set to return to Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise March 4 - March 8.

All 10 men's and women's teams from the Big Sky will compete for their respective titles, with an opportunity to claim an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Last season, Montana State won both titles during the postseason tourney in the City of Trees.

Tickets are on sale now through Idaho Central Arena. Fans can purchase single-game tickets by "session," or round of each Big Sky bracket, by clicking here or by calling 208-331-TIXS. Tickets start as low as $10 for women's single-session, and $13 for men's single-session.

Idaho Central Arena and the Big Sky Conference are also offering all-session passes for the five-day tournament. Fans have the option to purchase an all-session pass for both tournaments, or a pass to see all women's games or men's games.

For more information or to purchase an all-session pass, click here.

18 games are scheduled for the 2023 Big Sky Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championships. Both tournaments tip off on Saturday, March 4, with the championship games scheduled for Wednesday, March 8.

10 student-athletes from Boise-area high schools currently compete for Big Sky programs:

Jayden McNeal – Boise (Borah HS) | Eastern Washington WBB

Jaleesa Lawrence – Meridian (Meridian HS) | Eastern Washington WBB

Ellis Magnuson – Boise (Borah HS) | Eastern Washington WBB

Briggs Ranstrom – Eagle (Rocky Mountain HS) | Idaho State MBB

Kolby Lee – Meridian (Rocky Mountain HS) | Idaho State MBB

Darian White – Boise (Mountain View HS) | Montana State WBB

Madison Jackson – Parma (Parma HS) | Montana State WBB

Audrey Taylor – Boise (Timberline HS) | Northern Arizona WBB

Sophie Glancey – Boise (Timberline HS) Northern Arizona WBB

Cole Lake – Eagle (HS in Kearns, Utah) | Weber State MBB

Montana State women's basketball head coach Tricia Binford graduated from Boise State in 1995, and Bobcat assistant coach Sunny Smallwood is a 1983 graduate of Boise State. Smallwood also coached at Boise High School.

There are also three Big Sky assistant coaches with ties to college basketball programs in the Gem State:

Jeremy Harden – on Boise State MBB staff from 2013-16 | Idaho MBB Asst. Coach

Chris Foss – on Northwest Nazarene MBB staff from 2019-21 | Portland State MBB Asst. Coach

Anthony Turner – on Boise State WBB staff from 2010-11 | Weber State WBB Asst. Coach

Eastern Washington (18-7, 12-0) currently sits atop the Big Sky men's basketball standings. The Eagles are on an impressive 14-game winning streak.

Idaho State (9-15, 6-5) is in fourth place and the Idaho Vandals (9-16, 3-9) sit at No. 9, ahead of Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona.

What matchups will stay the same when we tip-off on March 4?



Defending champions Montana State (16-8, 9-3) leads the way in the Big Sky women's basketball standings, ahead of Northern Arizona (14-11, 8-4) and Montana (12-11, 8-4).

The Idaho Vandals (9-14, 5-7) and Idaho State Bengals (9-13, 4-7) rank No. 7 and No. 8, respectively. The two Gem State programs would square off in the first round of the postseason tournament if the season ended Thursday.

For additional information on the tournaments, tickets and hotels, visit BigSkyInBoise.com.

