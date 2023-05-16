Former Vandal Beyonce Bea commits to WSU women's basketball

Bea was a top 10 scorer in the nation last season averaging 22.8 points per game.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The hottest commodity in the transfer market in the northwest is officially off the board as former Idaho Vandals star Beyonce Bea has committed to Washington State for her fifth season.

Committed…staying in my home state! Go Cougs‼️🐾



Thanking God for the opportunity to stay in the Palouse, play for Washington State in the PAC-12 for my final year of college basketball and for the people who helped me get here🤍 pic.twitter.com/CrTAratkCX — Beyonce (@BeyonceBea5) May 16, 2023

Bea finished sixth in the nation in scoring last season, averaging 22.8 points per game in Moscow.

She announced she would return to school for her fifth season before the Big Sky tournament, but entered the transfer portal following head coach Jon Newlee's departure from the Idaho basketball program.

Bea is a tremendous addition for a WSU team that already boasts a top level scorer in Charlisse Leger-Walker and one of the best bigs in the PAC-12 in Bella Murekatete.

The Washougal native will replace former Coug Ula Motuga in the WSU starting lineup. With Murekatete and Johanna Teder returning for their fifth seasons as well, the Cougs will be a talented, experienced group in 2023.

The Big Sky's leading scorer also led Idaho in blocks this past season and figures to add to WSU's already potent defense.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

