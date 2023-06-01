Baylor basketball lands Toledo transfer RayJ Dennis

On Thursday, RayJ Dennis committed to play for the Baylor men's basketball team. Before making his way to Toledo, Dennis spent two years at Boise State.

WACO, Texas — The reigning MAC Player of the Year, RayJ Dennis, is headed to Waco for his final season.

On Thursday, the former Toledo guard announced his commitment to Baylor. Dennis chose the Bears over offers from Michigan, Utah, Illinois and Indiana.

During his time in Toledo last season, the top rated guard in the portal averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and racked up double digits in each game on the hardwood. The Rockets finished out the season with a 27-8 record and secured the Mid-American Conference regular season title.

Before making his way to Toledo, Dennis spent two years at Boise State where he started his college career.

In late April, Scott Drew secured VCU transfer Jayden Nunn making Dennis the second guard added to the Bears roster from the portal this spring.

After losing Keyonte George, Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer to the NBA, Nunn and Dennis could work to make a name for themselves moments after making it to Waco.