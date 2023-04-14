New details emerge on shooting which led to arrest of Memphis star recruit Mikey Williams on gun charges in California

The San Ysidro standout and 5-star recruit for Penny Hardaway's team was arrested on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A key recruit for the Memphis Tigers is facing serious felony charges Friday after being arrested in Southern California Thursday, and new details are emerging about the basketball star's alleged crime.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department confirmed to our sister station in San Diego that San Ysidro basketball star Mikey Williams was arrested Thursday on five charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

A suspect named Michael Anthony Williams was booked into San Diego Central Jail around 3:30 p.m. on April 13.

The 18-year-old suspect arrested matched the physical description of Mikey Williams, according to booking records provided by San Diego Sheriff's Department.

San Diego Sheriff's Department does not release booking photos to the public.

Williams, born June 26, 2004, was arrested at his house in the 2600 Block of Bratton Valley Road in Jamul, California, said Lt. Carpenter with San Diego Sheriff's Department.

According to the Sheriff's Department, on March 27, a verbal argument occurred at Williams' house, which led to five people getting into a car and leaving. Shots were fired at the car. No one was injured, but the car was hit by gunfire.

Three of the five people in the car at the time were minors, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

The incident was reported to the Rancho San Diego Sheriff's Station and Rural Command the next day, March 28.

A search warrant for the house was carried out Thursday, when Williams was arrested.

He was booked on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm. In California, each charge carries a minimum sentence of six months in county jail, if convicted.

Williams was released on a bail of $50,000 just after midnight Friday morning.

Shortly after his release, the Instagram account belonging to Williams was deactivated.

Williams, a five-star recruit, is the #6 combo guard and 26th overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports Composite. He committed to the University of Memphis in November, 2022, during a campus visit just days before the start of the 2022-2023 season.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson with the University of Memphis said they are aware of the situation, and are gathering more information.

Williams is expected for his first court appearance on April 20.