Idaho wins first game of the Jason Eck era, Vandals defeat Drake 42-14

Vandals win first game of the season behind dominant special teams performance.

MOSCOW, Idaho — After two tough losses against strong FBS programs to begin the season, the Idaho Vandals broke through in their home opener, defeating Drake 42-14 at the Kibbie Dome today.

The Vandals jumped out to a 7-0 lead early on a 20 yard Gevani McCoy touchdown pass to Jermaine Jackson.

Drake responded with a 14-0 run to take their first lead of the game, but the Vandals defense would pitch a shutout from there.

Idaho was dominant on special teams today. Junior college transfer kicker Ricardo Chavez was 4-4 kicking field goals on the day. The Vandals also had a blocked punt and Jermaine Jackson returned a punt for a touchdown.

Roshaun Johnson and Elisha Cummings added a rushing touchdown apiece and the Vandals rolled in this one, outscoring Drake 35-0 after the early 14-7 Bulldogs lead.

Idaho improves to 1-2 on the season as they get set to begin conference play next Saturday with a trip to Northern Arizona. That game is set to kick off at 1 PM.