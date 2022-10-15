Idaho stuns No. 3 Montana on the road 30-23

The Little Brown Stein returns to Moscow for the first time since 1999 after Idaho pulls of a 30-23 upset win over No. 3 Montana.

Example video title will go here for this video

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Vandals shocked No. 3 Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium handing the Grizzlies their first loss of the season 30-23 bringing the Little Brown Stein back to Moscow for the first time since 1999.

This marks the biggest win of the Jason Eck era thus far as the Vandals were big underdogs heading into this matchup.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hayden Hatten had a career day with 9 receptions for 149 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Redshirt Freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy continued his terrific season going 21-for-27 with 286 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Idaho took the lead at the start of the second half after converting on an onside kick to start the half. The Vandals were able to get kicker Ricardo Chavez into field goal position where he would make a 40-yard field goal to take a 15-13 lead.

The Vandals would add onto that lead later in the third quarter when McCoy would connect with Hatten for a 43-yard touchdown pass to take a 22-13 lead.

The Vandals defense would later step-up picking off Montana quarterback Lucas Johnson two times. Tommy McCormick had one of the interceptions with a return to the two-yard line where the Vandals would punch it in for a two-yard touchdown run from Roshaun Johnson to take a 30-16 lead.

Montana would score late on a Lucas Johnson touchdown pass to Mitch Roberts to make it a 30-23 ballgame, but the Vandals would hold on for the win.