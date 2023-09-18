Idaho preparing for tough test against No. 4 Sacramento State to begin Big Sky play

Saturday will be the first top ten matchup in the Kibbie Dome in 19 years.

MOSCOW, Idaho — After giving up 31 unanswered points to Cal on Saturday, the No. 7 Idaho Vandals have no time to lick their wounds as they prepare for undefeated, No. 4 Sacramento State.

The Hornets will enter the Kibbie Dome on Saturday for the first top ten matchup in 19 years to be played in Moscow.

"They are the standard in our league right now, so if you want to be the best team in the league, you need to beat the best. It's a great opportunity and a great challenge to start conference play against them," Idaho head coach Jason Eck said.

The Vandals were gashed on the ground by Sacramento State last year and gave up 256 rushing yards to Cal on Saturday, Coach Eck wants to see better tackling.

"We need to tackle better, I think I counted 37 missed tackles against Cal. We can be better fundamentally and be better with our angles and pursuit angles. There are also some things we need to do better as coaches and the play calls we have to handle tempo because they hurt us last year with some quick snaps, so that will be critical," Eck said.

Sacramento State has won 19 consecutive conference games and is coming off of an upset victory over Stanford.

"They are a very well coached, good football team and they have not dropped off much from losing their head coach and some players to the portal, they are playing very good football," Eck said.

Saturday is one of just four opportunities to see this year's Vandals team in action at the Kibbie Dome.