Idaho Football defeats Northern Colorado 55-35

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho Vandals trailed two different times in the first half, but regained their lead both times before pulling away in the second half to defeat Northern Colorado 55-35.
Gevani McCoy threw for four touchdowns. Elisha Cummings had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown to pace the Vandals offense.
Both Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson had over 100 yards receiving in a terrific offensive showing from Coach Eck's team. Kicker Ricardo Chavez stayed perfect on the season with two made field goals.
The Vandals outscored Northern Colorado 31-15 in the second half and the defense forced two turnovers that led to 14 points for Idaho.
Idaho moves to 3-2 on the season and 2-0 in Big Sky conference play. The Vandals have a bye next week before heading to Missoula for a big matchup with the Montana Grizzlies on October 15th.