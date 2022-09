Vandals improve to 2-2. Jason Eck wins his first conference game

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Idaho Vandals received two rushing touchdowns from Roshaun Johnson and a dominant second half defensive performance to defeat Northern Arizona 27-10.

Big Sky special teams player of the week Ricardo Chavez was perfect on two field goals again this week.

Head Coach Jason Eck wins his first conference game and now Idaho is 2-2 on the season.

The Vandals face Northern Colorado at home next Saturday at 6 PM for homecoming.