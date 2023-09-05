Carrie Eighmey named tenth head women's basketball coach in Idaho history

Eighmey has an overall record of 233-105 as a head coach over 11 seasons.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — It was announced two weeks ago, but today it became official. Carrie Eighmey was officially introduced as the tenth Idaho head women's basketball coach in program history.

Eighmey replaces the program's all time winningest coach, Jon Newlee, after the school parted ways mutually with him in April.

Eighmey has been a head coach for 11 seasons at the division two and NAIA levels. She carries an overall record of 233-105 and is the second winningest coach in Nebraska-Kearney history.

"Every place she has been, she has been a winner, which is very important, but really what hit me was that she really, truly cares about the student athletes and making them better," Idaho director of athletics Terry Gawlik said.

Eighmey is tasked with turning around a program that just lost a top 10 scorer in the nation to the transfer portal and one that is seeking a Big Sky regular season championship for the first time since 2019.

"I am really looking forward to continuing to move the program forward. Part of that will be continuing to recruit really talented and high character student athletes who are going to take a lot of pride in everything we do and build a successful program around that," Eighmey said.

The new era of Idaho women's basketball will focus on four core values: trust, discipline, toughness and selflessness.

The Eighmey regime has already put an emphasis on recruiting the best local and regional talent from Washington and Idaho to Moscow.

"I believe there is a ton of extremely talented players within five to ten hours from here and we are looking forward to the opportunity to get out and evaluate and recruit those young women in this region," Eighmey said.

Despite residing in Moscow for just ten days, Eighmey is beginning to feel a sense of belonging in the small college town.

"I feel like I have fallen in love with the community of Moscow. (Communities like Moscow) are the types of communities that I have coached in my entire career. I am comfortable in a smaller tightknight community, so I really feel at home here," Eighmey said.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.