MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho men's basketball program has a new head coach with a vast array of coaching experience.

Alex Pribble, the associate head coach at Seattle University, has been named the 31st head basketball coach at the University of Idaho. The 37-year-old also served as an assistant coach at Eastern Washington University from 2013-2015.

"I am truly honored to be the next head coach at the University of Idaho," Pribble said. "Thank you to President Scott Green and Terry Gawlik for giving me the opportunity to lead this program and be a part of this terrific university. My wife and I are excited to get to Moscow and meet the rest of the Vandal family."

Pribble, who holds more than a decade of coaching experience, has been with the Seattle U Redhawks for the last four seasons, leading them to back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since the 1960s. He also helped the program win its first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular season title.

The Redhawks also had a 7-0 start in WAC play, getting the team national attention and votes in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Pribble is not new to the North Idaho-eastern Washington area; he spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Eastern Washington from 2013-2015. During the 2014-15 season, Pribble helped cap off a historic season for the Eagles, who finished 26-9 overall and 14-4 in the Big Sky Conference. The Eags also grabbed a share of the regular-season title and garnered the school's second NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.

"We are focused on developing a championship culture, with young men who will achieve excellence on the court, in the classroom, and as leaders in the community," Pribble continued. "We hope that the Vandal fans will be excited about the brand of basketball being played in the ICCU. You will see a fast pace, a physical defense, and intensity on both ends of the court. We can't wait to get the journey started. Go Vandals!"

Off the court, Pribble graduated from Sir Francis Drake High School in 2003 and received a bachelor's degree in sociology and master's degree in education from UC-Berkley. He and his wife Camille are expecting a baby boy in April.

"I am thrilled to name Coach Pribble as our next head men's basketball coach," Vandal Director of Athletics Terry Gawlik said. "Alex is a proven program-builder, and as our search progressed, it became clear that he was the right person to lead our program into the future. His energy and commitment to building a championship culture and sustainable success are in perfect alignment with my goals for our men's basketball program."

An introductory press conference to announce Pribble as the next Idaho head coach will take place Monday, March 20 at 3 p.m. at the ICCU Arena Alumni Club Room. The event will be streamed live on ESPN+.

