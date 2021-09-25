Suspect arrested in Pullman shooting near WSU that killed 1, wounded 1

According to the Pullman Police Department the shooter has not been found, but they think this is an isolated incident.

PULLMAN, Wash. — One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Pullman early Saturday morning that killed one person and left a WSU student with life threatening injuries.

Police arrested George Melvin Harris for second degree assault for his involvement in the shooting near WSU's College Hill area. As of Saturday morning the investigation is still on going.

Pullman police have confirmed at least one of the victims is a student at WSU. The victims' names have not been released yet.

Police were called to the 1200 block of NE Myrtle Street at 12:30 a.m. They were told there was a loud party with possibly 200 people. As the officers arrived, they heard multiple gunshots.

They found two victims near Williams Drive and Lynbecker Road. Officers say both men had multiple gunshot wounds.

One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital where they later died. The second victim was transported via Lifeflight to a Spokane hospital. Police say the hospitalized victim is a student at WSU.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory is expected to be on scene Saturday morning.

WSU students received an alert asking them to return to their homes and stay indoors. A follow up alert was sent at 5:54 a.m. telling students the area is secure.

Investigators are asking for anyone who has knowledge of the shooting to call Pullman Police at 509-334-0802.