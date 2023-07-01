Damian Lillard asks Portland Trail Blazers to be traded, prefers Miami Heat: Reports

The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among Lillard's preferred destinations. The Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers are also interested.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has asked for a trade, according to multiple reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Lillard wants to be traded "specifically" to the Miami Heat. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers will also have interest in trading for Lillard. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT reported that Miami and the Brooklyn Nets are Lillard's preferred destinations. Ramona Shelburne also reported the San Antonio Spurs as a potential landing spot.

According to ESPN, the Blazers are "expected to work" to accommodate Lillard's trade request. "The Blazers are expected to value deals that would bring them back young players and draft assets," Wojnarowski reported.

Haynes was first to report the news, followed shortly by Charania and Wojnarowski.

What could a potential Dame trade look like? 👀@malika_andrews and @BobbyMarks42 take a look: pic.twitter.com/xRIbQB7kHY — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 1, 2023

After the season concluded, Lillard, on multiple occasions, publicly urged the Blazers to add win-now talent to give him a chance at contending for a championship in Portland. But instead of trading the third overall pick at the NBA draft, the Blazers drafted a 6-foot-2 point guard in Scoot Henderson, an "elite, franchise-altering prospect," but still a 19-year-old at Lillard's same position who won't likely impact winning next season.

On Monday, July 26, Lillard and his agent met with Blazers general manager Joe Cronin to discuss the team's direction. After the meeting, Cronin released a statement that said the Blazers "remained committed to building a winner around" Lillard.

Then on the first day of free agency, the Blazers and starting power forward Jerami Grant agreed to a new five-year contract worth $160 million. The Grant news wasn't enough to convince Lillard to stay, however, and he made the trade request Saturday morning.

Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Lillard's trade request "does not change Portland's intention to sign Jerami Grant to the 5-year, $160 million contract agreed upon Friday. Free agent deals can't be formalized and signed until July 6."

Lillard is the franchise's all-time leading scorer, an Olympic gold medalist, a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, a seven-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection. He's considered by many to be the greatest player in franchise history.

Behind Lillard, the Blazers made the playoffs in eight of his first nine seasons, highlighted by a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2019. But Portland missed the playoffs the past two seasons.

Whichever team trades for Lillard, who turns 33 on July 15, will be getting Lillard as he's coming off what he and others have called the best season of his career. He averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game last season, adding 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds.