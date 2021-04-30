Mountain West eliminates intraconference transfer rules

The conference's Board of Directors approved a recommendation by the league's administrators and athlete advisory committee.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West has eliminated its intraconference transfer rules, becoming the latest Division I league to decide to it would solely be governed by NCAA rules.

The conference's Board of Directors approved a recommendation by the league's administrators and athlete advisory committee.

The NCAA DI Board of Directors ratified new transfer rules earlier this week that will allow all athletes to transfer one time during their careers without sitting out a season of competition.

Watch more Sports: