Mountain West Conference suspends spring competitions

Teams that already qualified for an NCAA championship event can still decide to go, if the event is still being held.

BOISE, Idaho — The Mountain West Conference Board of Directors announced Thursday that they have suspended all spring sports competitions until further notice due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus.

"The health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as the campus and general communities, is of utmost priority," the conference said in a statement. "Therefore, the Board has determined the most prudent course of action is to align with the recommendations of public health care and government officials to help limit the spread of the virus.

All teams have been told to suspend any travel plans immediately, but teams that are still on the road for events are allowed to finish before returning to campus.

Team practices and other activities are being left up to the schools.

The MWC says teams that have already qualified for an NCAA Championship event are allowed to compete, leaving that decision to each school.

Recruiting trips are also being left up to the schools on a case-by-case basis.

Teams that compete in other conferences for certain sports are also allowed to decide if they will continue to compete, too.

The Boise State women's basketball team won the Mountain West Conference Championship and has been preparing to play in the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA announced earlier this week that all games in the tournament would be played with no fans in the arena.

Boise State's baseball team has suspended a planned road trip for this week.

