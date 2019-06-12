BOISE, Idaho — Football fans can watch a live stream of the Mountain West Football Championship news conference on KTVB.COM (bookmark this page) at 2:45 p.m.

The news conference will start with a few words from Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson.

At approximately 3 p.m. Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin, quarterback Jaylon Henderson and defensive end Curtis Weaver will speak.

After hearing from Hawai‘i head coach Nick Rolovich, quarterback Cole McDonald and linebacker Solomon Matautia the conference will end around 4 p.m.

