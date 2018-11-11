MOSCOW — Dalton Sneed threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns, linebacker Dante Olson set a program record and Montana beat Idaho 46-27 on Saturday for the Little Brown Stein.

Sneed threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to help Montana build a 36-6 lead. Samuel Akem had two scoring grabs - for the fifth time this season - in the first half. Olson's eighth tackle of the game broke the Montana program record for tackles in a single season with 131. He finished with 10 to remain the nation's leading tackler.

Montana (5-5, 4-3 Big Sky) scored 29 unanswered points in the first half with two 50-plus yard scoring plays. Akem scored from 52 yards out and Gabe Sulser 59. Idaho native Jerry Louie-McGee scored his first career rushing touchdown from 13-yards out.

Samori Toure secured a fourth-quarter onside kick and almost returned it for a score, setting Montana up at the 30.

Mason Petrino passed for 310 yards and two touchdowns for Idaho (4-6, 3-5), which lost its first game at home this year. Isaiah Saunders rushed for 123 yards in front of the Vandals' home crowd. The announced attendance of 14,571 was the largest crowd for a Vandals game in the Kibbie Dome since October 18, 2014.

