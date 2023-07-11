Middleton pitcher Robert Orloski drafted by Boston Red Sox

The Idaho Gatorade Baseball and 5A SIC Player of the Year was drafted by Boston in the 20th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Middleton High School star right-handed pitcher Robert Orloski added to his list of impressive accomplishments this week, hearing his name called in the 2023 MLB Draft. Orloski was drafted in the 20th round by the Boston Red Sox.

Orloski was dominant during his senior campaign, earning Idaho Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year and 5A Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound pitcher helped the Vikings claim the 5A SIC title and a fourth-place finish in the state tournament this spring. Middleton turned heads in its first season competing in Idaho's largest classification.

Orloski touted a 1.38 ERA and collected 92 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched. He posted a 7-1 record on the mound, while walking just 19 batters.

In the batter's box, Orloski hit .480 with 24 RBIs, 46 runs and two home runs. He also ranked third in the state with 43 stolen bases.

Congrats to BBNW Alum Robert Orloski on being drafted to the Boston Red Sox💪 #ReptheNW pic.twitter.com/FVCrVZTC2h — Baseball Northwest (@BaseballNW) July 11, 2023

The Idaho native and recent graduate is currently committed to the University of Texas at San Antonio. Orloski has two weeks to negotiate with the Boston Red Sox.

Casey Anderson, a former College of Southern Idaho and Utah Valley right-handed pitcher, was also selected in the 2023 MLB Draft. Anderson was picked in the 11th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Current CSI left-handed pitcher Josh Trentadue made it three picks for Idaho in this year's draft, going to the Texas Rangers organization in the 14th round.

