The Colorado Rockies and third baseman Nolan Arenado have finalized an eight-year, $260 million extension.

The new deal would include an opt-out after three years. The average yearly salary of $32.5 million will be the largest per-year salary of any position player.

Another MLB reporter, Ken Rosenthal with Fox Sports, reports Arenado's deal at eight years, $260 million. USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale originally had the total of Arenado's extension at $245 million. He has since updated to say the deal is inching closer to $260 million - putting Arenado's yearly take home at $32.5 million.

The deal comes shortly after the Sand Diego Padres came to terms on a giant 10-year, $300 million agreement with infielder Manny Machado.

Throughout his career, Arenado has won six Gold Glove Awards, as well as being a four-time All-Star with four Silver Slugger Awards.

The Rockies will open the 2019 season on the road at Miami on March 28.