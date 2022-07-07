Boise native Michael Stefanic gets first MLB hit

After registering his first career MLB hit for the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, the Boise native and Timberline High School alum said, "it means the world."

BOISE, Idaho — The last few days have been an absolute whirlwind for Boise native and Timberline High School alum Michael Stefanic.

On Saturday, he finally received his long awaited call to The Show, when the Los Angeles Angels officially added Stefanic to their 40-man roster. Four years after the local standout wasn't selected in the 2018 MLB Draft, Stefanic became a big leaguer.

Stefanic made his MLB debut the following day, batting sixth and playing second base for the Angels. When Stefanic took the field Sunday in Houston, he became the first Idaho-born position player that also graduated from an Idaho high school, to play in the MLB since Harmon Killebrew.

The Boise native learned about his promotion while in Tacoma, Wash. Saturday night. Stefanic was scheduled to land in Houston Sunday at 5 a.m., but his flight was delayed two hours. A few hours later, he was on the field for his MLB debut against the Astros.

Stefanic went 0-for-3 in his first outing, but bounced back in a hurry Tuesday. Pinch hitting in the top of the 9th inning in Miami, Stefanic singled down the right field line on a 2-0 pitch.

Before heading to the ballpark Wednesday morning, the Timberline grad recapped the most meaningful hit of his baseball career.

"It means the world. I mean, just everything - from when you're a little kid - that's where you want to be, that's the goal and now being here, it's only motivation and fuel to want to keep it here," Stefanic said. "I don't want to be one of those guys that just continues to go up and down all the time.

"The things you can control are your attitude and your effort. That's the type of player I am, is just to come to the park everyday and grind out at-bats and play hard and try to get a win for the ballclub."

It’s been a crazy few days for Michael Stefanic…



• SAT: Called up by #Angels

• SUN: MLB debut (On 2 hours of sleep.)

• MON: Off day

• TUE: Pinch hit in 9th, got first MLB hit‼️



When I spoke with him this morning, he told me he’s playing tonight.



More at 6 and 10 on @KTVB! pic.twitter.com/vizoMPgTod — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) July 6, 2022

Despite the Angels' 9th-inning comeback attempt falling short against the Marlins, Stefanic was the only Los Angeles player to score in the 2-1 loss. Stefanic touched home plate on a bases loaded sacrifice fly by Taylor Ward.

In the second game in Miami Wednesday - coming off a chaotic few days and little sleep - Stefanic went 2-for-3 in his second career MLB start.

Batting sixth and playing second base again, the Boise native drilled a line-drive single in the 3rd inning and laced a spinner back up the middle for a single in the 6th inning.

When a pitcher make mistakes, MLB hitters make them pay.



Ahead 1-2, Pop hangs a slider, and Stefanic rips a single.



He's now hitting .429.



If he keeps this up, he'll have the highest batting average in MLB history. https://t.co/3NXJU6izOh — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) July 7, 2022

Looking back on Stefanic's journey from the Treasure Valley to Los Angeles is an incredible ride. Growing up in Boise, the quiet kid made his local 12-year-old all-star team at the age of 11.

At Timberline High School, Stefanic was coached by the legendary Larry Price. As a junior in 2013, he was named second team All-SIC and helped the Wolves capture a 5A State Championship.

He was underrated and lightly recruited coming out of Boise. Stefanic ended up committing to Westmont, an NAIA school in California.

Stefanic ended up becoming arguably the best player in program history, leading the Warriors in hitting as a sophomore (.352), junior (.371) and senior (.392).

Following a stellar four-year run with the Warriors, Stefanic would leave school with a number of records. Here are the ones he still holds today:

AB: 757

R: 157

H: 275

2B: 50

TB: 357

HBP: 37

Stefanic also registered a hit at every level in the minors. He had a .336 batting average in AAA and AA in 2021 and a .314 average in AAA this year.

