EAGLE -- Eagle High School catcher Alex Guerrero has been drafted by the New York Yankees.

Guerrero was selected as the 547th pick in the 18th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

A recent graduate of Eagle High School, Guerrero signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Washington beginning this fall.

Coach Meggs on Alex Guerrero: "Alex is a legitimate middle-of-the-order Pac-12 hitter from the left side who is the best position player in Idaho's 2018 class. This guy can really hit, and he is going to force his way (on the field) one way or the other." #GoHuskies #woof pic.twitter.com/d02O18bOUw — Washington Baseball (@UW_Baseball) November 21, 2017

Guerrero is a two-time first team all-conference selection as a catcher. He helped the Mustangs to two state baseball tournament appearances during his prep career.

