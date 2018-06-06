EAGLE -- Eagle High School catcher Alex Guerrero has been drafted by the New York Yankees.

Guerrero was selected as the 547th pick in the 18th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

A recent graduate of Eagle High School, Guerrero signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Washington beginning this fall.

Guerrero is a two-time first team all-conference selection as a catcher. He helped the Mustangs to two state baseball tournament appearances during his prep career.

