EAGLE -- Eagle High School catcher Alex Guerrero has been drafted by the New York Yankees.
Guerrero was selected as the 547th pick in the 18th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
A recent graduate of Eagle High School, Guerrero signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Washington beginning this fall.
Guerrero is a two-time first team all-conference selection as a catcher. He helped the Mustangs to two state baseball tournament appearances during his prep career.
