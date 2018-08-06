MEMPHIS, TN -- Former Boise State golfer Troy Merritt is off to one of his best starts of the 2018 PGA season.

Merritt shot a 4-under 66 in the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday.

The 32-year-old birdied five of his first 16 holes and was on track for a bogey-free round until he recorded a five on the Par-4 18th hole.

“You just have to go out and work really hard to put the ball in play,” said Merritt in an interview posted on PGATour.com. “This morning we did a really good job. We might have missed five fairways, but we were always in a really good spot.”

“That’s key out here,” Merritt added. “If you can manage your mistakes and get (the ball) in places where you can still make par, you’re going to be alright.”

Merritt has been playing much better lately. He opened the season by missing the cut in five of his first eight events. Since then, however, he has made the cut in nine of 10 events and has two top 10 finishes as well.

He entered the weekend ranked 136th in the FedEx Cup Standings. If he can maintain his current pace at the St. Jude Classic, Merritt would jump 24 spots in the FedEx Cup Standings and move into the Top 125.

Merritt has one career victory on the PGA Tour. He won the Quicken Loans National back in 2015. He will tee off at 11:00 a.m. MT in Round 2 on Friday.

