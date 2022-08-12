Longtime Capital football coach Steve Vogel dies

Vogel, who led the Eagles from 1986-2003, died Wednesday morning at the age of 72 after what his son, Kyle, said was a decade-long fight with the disease.

Longtime Capital High football coach Steve Vogel has died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Vogel, who led the Eagles from 1986-2003, died Wednesday morning at the age of 72 after what his son, Kyle, said was a decade-long fight with the disease.

Vogel, who first came to Capital as an assistant coach in 1974, took over as the Eagles head coach for Tom Swindell in 1986. He was 118-67 in 18 seasons as a head coach, leading Capital to the 1991 A-1 Division I state championship. The Eagles beat Twin Falls 49-24 in the title game at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

He also coached several players who went on to the next level of football, including former NFL quarterback Jake Plummer and former Boise State and Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin.

Vogel, himself, was a linebacker at Boise State, lettering in the 1970 and ‘71 seasons. Over those two years, he recorded 78 tackles.