BOISE -- Boise State men's tennis coach Greg Patton announced he is stepping down from the program.

Patton led the Broncos to 14 league championships (in four different conferences) during his 22-year tenure. Among numerous other accolades, Patton is the winningest active coach in NCAA history with 808 victories.

Beck Rogaar, the 2018 Mountain West Conference Women's Tennis Coach of the Year has been promoted to tennis director and will oversee both the men's and women's tennis teams. Rogaar played for Patton at Boise State between 2003-2005 and was also Patton's assistant coach in 2009.

Patton will remain on staff with the Bronco Athletic Association (BAA).

