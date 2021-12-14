NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Packers lead the way; Rams jump Cardinals

We got a shakeup at the top of Locked On's NFL Power Rankings after the Rams defeated the Cardinals on Monday night.

LOS ANGELES — For the first time in four weeks, the Arizona Cardinals do not hold the top spot in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings after the Los Angeles Rams defeated them on Monday night.

That moves the Packers, Bucs and Chiefs up as the Chiefs are now in the top three of the Locked On NFL Power Rankings for the first time since Week 2.

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills both slid out of the top 10 with their Sunday losses.

Now, we've got a few log jams as there are six 7-6 teams and seven 6-7 teams, making the playoff picture very complicated going into Week 15, as teams have just four games left to make a push.

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the voting averages created the official power rankings.

Let's get on to the rankings.

1. Green Bay Packers

Ranking last week: 2

Last week result: 45-30 win over Bears

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3

The Packers are at the top of the NFC and the top of the NFL at 10-3 now after they picked up another win against the Bears on Sunday. Aaron Jones is back to being healthy and Green Bay is continuing to come up big defensively. While they gave up 30 points, they had two interceptions and two sacks on Sunday. They have big games coming up against Baltimore and Cleveland.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking last week: 3

Last week result: 33-27 win over Bills

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3

The Bucs just keep rolling as they continue to prove themselves as a Super Bowl contender yet again this year. They dominated the first half against the Bills before allowing a comeback, but Tom Brady got the job done in overtime to secure the win. They can clinch the NFC South on Sunday with a win over the Saints.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking last week: 4

Last week result: 48-9 win over Raiders

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/6

What a story the Chiefs are turning into after they were 3-4 at one point this season and have now won six-straight games to get back into the top three of the Power Rankings for the first time since Week 2. They made it look easy again against the Raiders on Sunday. They have a huge Thursday night battle coming up against the Chargers in L.A.

4. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking last week: 6

Last week result: 30-23 win over Cardinals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/7

The Rams are proving to be right back in the mix at 9-4 after they came up with a big win against the Cardinals in Arizona Monday night. Matthew Stafford was nearly perfect as he relied on Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. as well as the big play ability from Van Jefferson. Aaron Donald was a force on Monday as well as they defeated Arizona without Jalen Ramsey.

5. Arizona Cardinals

Ranking last week: 1

Last week result: 30-23 loss to Rams

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/6

It's hard to place the Cardinals after their one-touchdown score to the Rams, because the Packers, Bucs, Chiefs and Rams all deserved to jump them after they continued to win. The Cardinals came in on the voting just ahead of the Patriots. They're still 10-3 and one of the NFL's best teams. They're going to be fighting to keep that NFC West lead.

6. New England Patriots

Ranking last week: 5

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/6

The New England Patriots were on bye this week. They were jumped by the Rams after their big win in Arizona.

7. Dallas Cowboys

Ranking last week: 7

Last week result: 27-20 win over Washington

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/7

The Dallas Cowboys continue to win ugly but they got the big road win over Washington to secure a three-game NFC East lead. They finish the year at New York, home against Washington, home against Arizona and at Philadelphia. We'll learn a lot in that Week 17 game against the Cardinals.

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking last week: 11

Last week result: 37-21 win over Giants

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/10

The Chargers jumped the Ravens, Colts and Bills on their way to the No. 8 spot this week. They're clicking again lately and are now 8-5. They have a massive home game against the Chiefs on Thursday night, which will have big AFC West implications.

9. Tennessee Titans

Ranking last week: 13

Last week result: 20-0 win over Jaguars

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/12

You can certainly argue the Titans were far too low last week at No. 13. They're 9-4 on the year now and jump back into the top 10 after a comfortable win over Jacksonville. They're still dealing with a lot of injuries but they're aiming to prove themselves as an AFC contender down the stretch.

10. Indianapolis Colts

Ranking last week: 8

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/11

The Colts were on bye this past week. They fall two spots to No. 10 after being jumped by the Chargers and Titans.

11. Buffalo Bills

Ranking last week: 10

Last week result: 33-27 loss to Bucs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/14

12. San Francisco 49ers

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 26-23 win over Bengals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/15

13. Baltimore Ravens

Ranking last week: 9

Last week result: 24-22 loss to Browns

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/18

14. Cleveland Browns

Ranking last week: 16

Last week result: 24-22 win over Ravens

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/16

15. Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking last week: 12

Last week result: 26-23 loss to 49ers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/19

16. Washington Football Team

Ranking last week: 14

Last week result: 27-20 loss to Cowboys

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/19

17. Denver Broncos

Ranking last week: 20

Last week result: 38-10 win over Lions

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/22

18. Minnesota Vikings

Ranking last week: 22

Last week result: 36-28 win over Steelers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/20

19. Las Vegas Raiders

Ranking last week: 17

Last week result: 48-9 loss to Chiefs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/23

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking last week: 18

Last week result: 36-28 loss to Vikings

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/23

21. Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking last week: 19

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/22

22. Miami Dolphins

Ranking last week: 21

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 18/24

23. New Orleans Saints

Ranking last week: 23

Last week result: 30-9 win over Jets

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/24

24. Seattle Seahawks

Ranking last week: 24

Last week result: 33-13 win over Texans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/25

25. Atlanta Falcons

Ranking last week: 26

Last week result: 29-21 win over Panthers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 21/26

26. Carolina Panthers

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: 29-21 loss to Falcons

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 25/27

27. New York Giants

Ranking last week: 27

Last week result: 37-21 loss to Chargers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/28

28. Chicago Bears

Ranking last week: 28

Last week result: 45-30 loss to Packers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/28

29. New York Jets

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: 30-9 loss to Saints

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/30

30. Detroit Lions

Ranking last week: 30

Last week result: 38-10 loss to Broncos

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 29/30

31. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking last week: 31

Last week result: 20-0 loss to Titans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 31/32

32. Houston Texans