Is Auston Matthews still underpaid even after monster contract extension?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are making Auston Matthews the NHL's highest paid player and still getting great value.

Example video title will go here for this video

TORONTO, ON — The Toronto Maple Leafs announced a four-year, $53 million contract extension for franchise center Auston Matthews on Wednesday. The deal kicks in next summer and will keep him in blue and white through the 2027-28 season.

His new average annual valuation will come in at $13,250,000, making him the NHL's highest paid player for now, at least until Connor McDavid is due a new deal in 2026, or maybe even when the Edmonton Oilers need to re-sign Leon Draisaitl the summer before that.

But, is Matthews still underpaid? There's a case to be made, especially considering it's not a huge raise over his current AAV of $11,640,250.

"He should probably be getting at least $14- or $15-million per season," argues Hunter Hodies of Locked of NHL, basing that on surface and underlying numbers. "He's a top five player in the league and he's shown that through his entire career."

By signing only a four year extension, Matthews is setting himself up for another massive payday in 2028, at which point McDavid will have likely set another benchmark for the highest contract.

While Matthews is not on the same level as McDavid, the conversation highlights the disparity between NHL contracts in comparison to the rest of the sports world.

Auston Matthews' new mega-deal for 13.5M makes him the highest-paid NHLer



It would also make him the...



• 113th highest-paid player in the NBA

• 103rd highest-paid player in the MLB

• 88th highest-paid player in the NFL



So basically he's a peasant in the pro sports world. — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) August 23, 2023

The NHL's salary cap is expected to rise substantially over the next half decade, and Jay Forster adds Matthews could command $18- to $20-million on his next deal.

For his career, Matthews is averaging 0.62 goals per game and 1.13 points per game, and he's routinely put up impressive possession metrics while also winning faceoffs and blocking shots.

He's also won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, a Hart Trophy as league MVP, and two Richard Trophies as the NHL's top single season goal scorer.

Next up is more playoff success, which would push his value into a new stratosphere.