2023-24 NHL comprehensive season preview: Local experts on the biggest stories as hockey season gets underway

CHICAGO — The 2023-24 NHL season gets underway on Tuesday, October 10 as the Vegas Golden Knights look to repeat as Stanley Cup Champions.

The hosts of the Locked on NHL podcast got together to break down the biggest storylines for each team in the NHL on two special editions of the show.

First is a preview of the Western Conference teams, where Seth Toupal and Nick Morgan discussed a variety of topics, including:

- Can the Golden Knights repeat as champions?

- How good will Connor Bedard be as a rookie for Chicago?

- Is it finally time for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisitl's Edmonton Oilers to win the West?

- Can the Minnesota Wild get over the hump and win a playoff series?

- Will Logan Cooley's arrival ignite the Arizona Coyotes?

Meanwhile, Ross Levitan and Mike DiStefano broke down the big storylines for each team in the Eastern Conference in a separate episode of Locked on NHL, which included:

- Can the Florida Panthers make the finals again?

- Will Erik Karlsson reignite the Penguins?

- Is this the year the Sabres finally snap their postseason drought?

- Can Alex DeBrincat push the Red Wings back into the playoff conversation?

- How close will Alex Ovechkin get to the all-time goals record?