NFL Schedule Release: When will 2023-24 NFL schedules be revealed?

Once this weekend's NFL Draft is over, we turn to the NFL's next tentpole event. The 2023-24 schedule reveal is expected in the next few weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's NFL Draft week and after teams make their selections and add to their rosters throughout the weekend, the next order of business is figuring out NFL schedules for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

While we already know who each team will be playing in the 2023-24 season, we don't yet know which weeks each game will be.

When the schedule is released, we'll also get a look at who will kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 7, plus a look at all of the primetime games for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, Sunday Night Football on NBC and Monday Night Football on ESPN. Plus, the international games.

The schedule release has become a bigger and bigger tentpole event every year for the NFL. So much so, that they now have an announcement for the announcement.

The NFL has not yet released the official schedule release date. While we don't know the actual date yet, in the past two years the NFL announced the full schedules for the ensuing seasons on May 12.

It's expected this year's announcement will also fall in mid-May, likely Wednesday, May 10 or Thursday, May 11.

NFL Network is expected to carry the schedule release, as it has in years past.

