NFL Season 2023: 'Locked On NFL Kickoff Live' brings local expert insight every Friday during NFL season

​What better way to celebrate the first game of the season and prepare for Sunday's games than to check out the Locked on NFL Kickoff Live show every Friday from 2-4

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — The NFL season is back and already fans were treated to an outstanding Thursday Night Football matchup between the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the upstart Detroit Lions, who pulled off a 21-20 upset in a close battle for the entire 60 minutes.

What better way to celebrate the first game of the season, and prepare for Sunday's full slate of games, than to check out the Locked on NFL Kickoff Live show, which will air every Friday from 2-4 PM ET during the football season.

Locked on NFL Kickoff Live will be hosted by Tenitra Batiste and Jarvis Davis, the co-hosts of the ATL Day Ones show on Locked on Sports Atlanta, as well as Kyle Crabbs, the host of Locked on Dolphins and co-host of Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes.

Additionally, Locked On NFL team hosts will provide insight and expertise into all 32 teams, providing fans with the local angle for every game, matchup, player, and storyline in what promises to be another exciting NFL campaign.

From Aaron Rodgers in New York, to Odell Beckham Jr. joining Lamar Jackson in Baltimore and a trio of rookie starting quarterbacks in Bryce Young (Carolina) Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis) and C.J. Stroud (Houston) this season will have plenty of action, and Locked On will be there to give you the local and national angle from Week 1 through Super Bowl Sunday, and well into the offseason.

Locked on NFL Kickoff Live will be available on all podcast platforms on the Locked on NFL feed, as well as each individual NFL team show.