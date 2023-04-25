Locked On NFL Mock Draft Special 2023: Predicting NFL Draft moves for all 32 teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL draft is less than a week away and the Locked on Podcast Network worked overtime to put together a comprehensive first round mock draft, with insight and analysis from all 32 NFL show podcast hosts as well as college hosts.
The result is an in-depth mock draft experience that cannot be rivaled, with each host acting as GM and making trades and draft selections, while providing analysis on their selections.
Below is a look at how the first round shook out, which included three quarterbacks going in the first four picks and a handful of very surprising trades.
For more insight and analysis, check out the daily Locked on NFL Draft podcast, free and available wherever you get your podcasts.
1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
6. Detroit Lions: Calijah Kancey, IDL, Pitt
7. Philadelphia Eagles (Mock Trade with LV: Eagles get No. 7, Raiders get No. 10, No. 62, 2024 4th): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
8. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
9. Chicago Bears: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
10. Las Vegas Raiders (Mock Trade with PHI: Eagles get No. 7, Raiders get No. 10, No. 62, 2024 4th): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
11. Tennessee Titans: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
12. Houston Texans: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
13. New York Jets: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
14. New England Patriots: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15. Jacksonville Jaguars (Mock Trade with GB: Jaguars get No. 15, Packers get DE Josh Allen, pick No. 24): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
16. Washington Commanders: Brian Branch, S, Alabama
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
18. Detroit Lions: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
20. Seattle Seahawks: Adetomiwa Adebawore, IDL, Northwestern
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
22. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
23. Seattle Seahawks (Mock Trade with MIN: Seahawks get No. 23, Vikings get No. 37, No. 52): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
24. Miami Dolphins: Pick Forfeited
24. Green Bay Packers (Mock Trade with JAC: Jaguars get No. 15, Packers get DE Josh Allen, pick No. 24 JAC): Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
25. New York Giants: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
26. Dallas Cowboys: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
27. Arizona Cardinals (Mock Trade with BUF: Cardinals get No. 27, Bills get WR DeAndre Hopkins, No. 34): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
29. Detroit Lions (Mock Trade with NO: Lions get No. 29, Saints get No. 48, No. 55): O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mock Trade with PHI: Bucs get No. 30, Eagles get No. 50, No. 175, 2024 3rd): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia