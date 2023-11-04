Lakers, Heat, Hawks and Timberwolves vie for 7-seeds in first round of NBA play-in tournament

The NBA play-in tournament begins Tuesday as the winners will move on to the NBA Playoffs, while the losers of Tuesday's games will get one more shot.

ATLANTA — The NBA play-in tournament begins Tuesday night with the seventh- and eighth-seeded teams in each conference matching up for a shot to enter the playoffs at the seventh seed.

In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a battle of teams that connected on a midseason trade and are on very different trajectories headed into the game.

The host Lakers are favored by 8.5 points at FanDuel Sportsbook, heavily favored after Minnesota saw two starters go out on the final day of the season. Center Rudy Gobert is suspended for Tuesday night’s game after striking teammate Kyle Anderson in the huddle, while forward Jaden McDaniels is expected to miss the playoffs after breaking bones in his hand from punching a concrete wall in frustration during Sunday’s win over New Orleans.

Hosts Andy and Brian Kamenetzky of the Locked On Lakers podcast and Ben Beecken of the Locked On Wolves podcast broke down the matchup in a crossover episode this week, discussing how Minnesota’s absences will affect the game.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves tips off at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, with the winner getting the 7-seed and the loser hosting a second game against the winner of the 9-10 game between the Thunder and Pelicans, who play Wednesday.

In the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat will host the Atlanta Hawks in a rematch of last year’s 1-8 matchup, in which the Heat swept the Hawks.

The Heat are favored by 5 points at FanDuel Sportsbook. Miami is 14-2 against Atlanta in recent seasons, including last year’s playoff sweep. Hawks star Trae Young has averaged fewer than 20 points per game in four games against the Heat this season.

In a crossover episode this week, hosts Brad Rowland of the Locked On Hawks podcast and Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Heat podcast broke down how Young might adjust, why the Heat have been worse this season, and what could decide the winner-takes-all game.

