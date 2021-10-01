Bronco Roundup Game Day Saturday morning: getting you ready for Nevada at Boise State

KTVB goes live from the Blue for a pregame breakdown and more Bronco football stories starting at 9 a.m. MT.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos host the Wolf Pack of the University of Nevada, Reno Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Game time is 1:30 p.m. MT/12:30 p.m. PT. The KTVB sports crew invites you to get up a few hours early for "Bronco Roundup Game Day," from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT.

Boise State (2-2 overall, 1-0 in Mountain West) is looking to notch its second Mountain West victory of the season, and stay unbeaten in conference play. The Broncos currently lead the MW Mountain division standings.

Nevada, of the MW West division, will play on the Blue Turf for the first time since the 2018 season. This season, the Wolf Pack are 2-1 in their first three games, all of them nonconference. Boise State will be Nevada's first Mountain West opponent of the 2021 campaign.

The Boise State-Nevada series dates back 50 years. The Broncos are 30-13 all-time against the Wolf Pack, and if history is any indication, chances for another Bronco win look good. Nevada has not defeated Boise State in Boise since the 1997 season.

Saturday's game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), starting at 1:30 p.m. MT. More information about how to watch or listen to the game is here.

Bronco Roundup Game Day with Jay Tust and Will Hall airs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT Saturday on KTVB Idaho's NewsChannel 7. KTVB.COM will livestream the show on the web and on the KTVB YouTube channel.