Boise State volleyball wins Mountain West Tournament

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday afternoon, the Boise State volleyball team made history as they won the 2021 Mountain West Women's Volleyball Tournament.

Boise State beat UNLV 3-1, with the four sets going 19-25, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-15. Five different players recorded an ace, sophomore Jolei Akima, freshman Paige Bartsch, senior Danielle Boss, transfer Alli O'Hara all scored one and junior Allison Casillas had three aces.

The Broncos became the first-ever sixth-seed to win the Mountain West Women's Volleyball Championship in the conference's history, according to officials. The team beat San Jose State 3-0 and Utah State 3-1 to reach the conference championship game.

In 2021, the Broncos had a 23-10 overall record and a 10-8 conference record. The team also went 10-5 at home this last season.

The last time the team won a conference title was in 2016.

The Broncos will now head to the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Tournament. The 64-team tournament will begin on Dec. 2 and will end on Saturday, Dec. 18. Of the teams selected, 32 are picked as automatic qualifiers and the remaining 32 are picked by a majority vote from the Division I Women’s Volleyball Committee.

The team is 1-1 all-time in the tournament and made their sole appearance in 2016. The Broncos opened the 2021 NCAA tournament with a 3-0 win over Western Kentucky and then lost 0-3 to Stanford.

