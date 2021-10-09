Boise State to offer vaccinations at football games, reward those wearing masks

Very few fans were seen wearing masks during Boise State's 54-13 win over UTEP in the home opener last Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video with this story is about how Boise State planned to enforce its mask mandate for fans at Albertsons Stadium.

The Boise State ticket office said in an email to season ticket holders Tuesday evening that it will begin offering vaccinations outside Albertsons Stadium and will reward those wearing masks during football games.

Very few fans were seen wearing masks during Boise State's 54-13 win over UTEP in the home opener last Friday. A crowd of 35,518 attended - the third-largest crowd for a home opener in program history.

A sellout crowd is expected for Saturday's home game against Oklahoma State.

Boise State said in the email, "We are aware of and disappointed by the lack of adherence to the current facial covering requirement by many of those in attendance. ...For the remainder of this season, Boise State will reward fans who comply with public health recommendations, including wearing facial coverings and getting vaccinated."

Fans that choose to get vaccinated outside the stadium or show proof of vaccination will be entered into drawings for prizes such as future season tickets, autographed items and more.

In addition, a 'street team' will be walking around Albertsons Stadium handing out prizes to those wearing masks.

Here's the full email from Boise State sent to ticket holders on Tuesday:

Hosting our first football game at Albertsons Stadium in nearly 650 days, and bringing Bronco Nation back together for the game against UTEP, was a major undertaking by our staff.

For the health and safety of our community, Boise State expects fans to wear facial coverings in the stadium as well as when entering and exiting the venue. We are committed to following all local, state and athletic conference guidelines. We are aware of and disappointed by the lack of adherence to the current facial covering requirement by many of those in attendance.

For the remainder of this season, Boise State will reward fans who comply with public health recommendations, including wearing facial coverings and getting vaccinated.

Prior to kickoff, on-site vaccination tents will be set up outside Albertsons Stadium. Those who choose to get vaccinated on-site, or those who are already vaccinated, can enter to win one of several prizes. To enter the drawing for Saturday’s game vs. Oklahoma State, fans with game tickets and at least one vaccination may fill out this online form. Additionally, Boise State will have a street team patrolling Albertsons Stadium, awarding prizes to fans wearing their masks.

Prizes will include concession vouchers, autographed footballs, season tickets for future football and basketball seasons, gift cards to the Bronco Shop and more.

As always, we encourage our fans to make the best decision for themselves and their families. If you determine that you are uncomfortable attending the game, either due to COVID-19 or the public health protocols for the 2021 season, and would like to move your purchase from the 2021 season to 2022, or request a full refund, please contact the Athletic Ticket Office at (208) 426-4737.

If you have concerns while in your seat, text your location and concern to (208) 427-3227, or contact the nearest stadium staff for assistance.

We look forward to safely hosting you and Bronco Nation in Albertsons Stadium.