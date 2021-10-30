Boise State players rep new "City of Boise" helmet stickers to honor mall shooting victims

"We always play for our city, but this week it means more."

BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of their game against Colorado State in Fort Collins on Saturday, the Boise State Broncos made changes to their helmets to honor the victims of Monday's Boise Towne Square shooting.

The shooting left two people dead, 49-year-old Roberto Padilla Arguelles of Rupert and 26-year-old Jo Acker of Caldwell. Additionally, four people were injured, including a Boise Police officer.

All those injured in the shooting have been treated and released from the hospital, according to Boise Police Department (BPD).

To honor the victims of the shooting, the Broncos added a new sticker to their helmets. The stickers include an outline of the state of Idaho, the words "City of Boise", and a heart placed where Boise is located in Idaho.

"We always play for our city, but this week it means more," Boise State Football wrote in a tweet. "For the rest of the season, we will honor our community and those affected by this week's tragedy."

For the rest of the season, we will honor our community and those affected by this week’s tragedy. pic.twitter.com/pXKv0f8dld — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) October 29, 2021

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier's girlfriend was reportedly at the mall during the shooting. Bachmeier said she was working at the LuluLemon at the time of the shooting and said the situation was very scary for himself and his girlfriend's family.

"I just want to send my deepest condolences to everybody that was impacted and affected. It's very scary," he told KTVB. "I just want to say thank you to the first responders that were there."