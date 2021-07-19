Alcohol sales at Boise State football games to start this season

On Monday, Boise State University announced that alcoholic beverages will be sold at Albertsons Stadium for the 2021 football season.

BOISE, Idaho — Whether you need one to get through a close win or to get through a crushing loss, Bronco Nation will be able to purchase alcoholic drinks inside Albertsons Stadium this fall.

"Bronco Nation directly impacts our student-athletes, and ultimately, the outcome of games. My hope is that today's announcement continues to generate excitement and helps us fill the stadium," athletic director Jeremiah Dickey said in a statement.

Alcohol will be available for sale at stands throughout the stadium, the Fan Zone, and at a portion of the Ford Tailgate Zone on DeChevrieux Field during pregame festivities.

The university did not state what kind of alcoholic beverages will be sold at Albertsons Stadium. In its announcement, Boise State said it will have further updates about game days in the weeks ahead.

On game days, the university will also hold a Drink Responsibly campaign around and at the stadium.

For KTVB sports columnist Tom Scott, who has been a Boise State football season ticket holder since 1987 and has attended Broncos games for the last 50 years, the introduction of alcohol sales at Albertsons Stadium could make some fans "skittish."

"Some longtime Broncos fans who attended the Nevada game in 2010 would probably be skittish about this," Scott said. Following the Broncos' heartbreaking loss to the Wolfpack, Nevada fans rushed the field and took photos with players.

However, not every fan feels that way. Raja Prabhala, a Boise State alum, told KTVB that watching games at home is more comfortable but alcohol sales will help the game experience.

"We come to the game for the experience and I think alcohol sales are a fair trade-off for no reentry," he said. "Personally, I'm excited to having a beer per half and I've already accepted that it's likely going to cost me $15 for 32 ounce of a domestic draft. Again, that's part of the experience."

Drew Roberts, who is another Boise State alum and operates the fan website, One Bronco Nation Under God, didn't share Scott's worry about fans and alcohol being readily available.

"I think the general reaction is positive. Boise State doesn't really have a rough and rowdy stadium reputation like other MWC schools do *cough* Fresno *cough* Nevada," he said in a text message.

"I think they should if there are alcohol-free sections for families and non-drinkers," Scott said, "and there's a cut-off at the end of the third quarter."

Roberts told KTVB that allowing alcohol sales at football games is ultimately a business decision by the university.

"Money is the bottom line right now and I see it as a business decision," he said. "The ivory tower folks are already drinking, might as well let the commoners have a pilsner."

Prabhala said the school needs to find every way it can to bring in money. He added that Boise State should take advantage of "all revenue streams" with ongoing funding issues at the Idaho statehouse and the lingering impacts of the coronavirus pandemic affecting attendance.

Boise State first announced plans to sell beer and hard seltzer in July 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented fans from attending most of the Broncos' games in 2020.

"So we are excited today to announce that we're going to be able to fill the stadium. Now, we've got to get to work to prepare ourselves for this great opportunity we have this season and we're excited to do so," first-year head football coach Andy Avalos said at the time.

Boise State University also announced on Monday that single-game tickets are now on sale. Individual tickets for the Broncos' home opener against UTEP on Sept. 10 range from $25 to $69 each.