McCoy, Idaho demolish Nevada in lopsided win

RENO, Nev. — Gevani McCoy completed 71% of his passes to amass 313 yards passing and two touchdowns and FCS No. 12 Idaho dismantled Nevada 33-6 on Saturday.

McCoy, who was 15-for-21 passing, set the tone early when on the first play from scrimmage he connected with Turon Ivy Jr. on a 75-yard score for a lead that was never challenged.

Brendon Lewis threw for 104 yards for Nevada which now has been outscored 99-20 in its first two games of the season.