Local Chiefs and Bills ‘superfans’ discuss love for their teams ahead of AFC Championship game Sunday

BOISE, Idaho — Lifelong "superfans". Heidi Harper and Tim Blonsky are excited for the AFC Championship game this Sunday at 4:40 p.m. MST.

Harper has been a Chiefs fan since she was a little girl, and Blonsky has been a Bills fan for as long as he can remember.

“I’m 41 years old, and they’ve been pretty bad half of my life,” Blonsky said. “So to be in this place is something we’re all really reveling in.”

Harper, a fan of the reigning super bowl champs, said she’s looking to repeat the success this year, even with Patrick Mahomes potentially out on concussion protocol.

“Obviously we’re a little banged up, but regardless we definitely came through last week when we needed to, and I’m hoping for the same thing this weekend,” she said. “Looking to run it back!”

Harper’s house is full of Kansas City Chiefs decorations 365 days a year, with jerseys hanging on the wall, memorabilia on a mantle in her living room, and a toaster that burns the Kansas City logo on the toast.

She is always adding to her collection, and this year, her favorite decoration is her Patrick Mahomes gnome.

“It’s my favorite,” Harper said. “It sits right on my TV stand and cheers me on every game.”

The last time the Bills went to the AFC Championship was in 1994, who beat the Chiefs, but lost in the Super Bowl, while the Chiefs are reigning Super Bowl champions.

Harper and Blonksy both agree the matchup has the makings to be a classic.

“I don’t really think anyone can say one way or the other who is going to win,” Blonsky said. “But I hope it’s going to be the Bills.”

“I’m just looking for a fun game, an awesome game, a tight game,” Harper added. “But clearly I’m looking for the Chiefs to come out on the other side.”

The Buffalo Bills face the Chiefs at Kansas City in the AFC Championship game Sunday at 4:40 p.m. MST.

