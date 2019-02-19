BEAUMONT-SUR-OISE, France — According to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, a lightsaber is "an elegant weapon for a more civilized age."

The French Fencing Federation has officially recognized lightsaber dueling as a competitive sport, the Associated Press reported. The iconic glowing weapon from George Lucas' Star Wars saga now has the same status as traditional fencing blades like the sabre, the foil and the epee.

Brush up on his French, Monsieur Yoda must.

In the films, a lightsaber is an illuminated sword with a magnetically contained plasma blade powered by fictional kyber crystals. It's the preferred weapon of Jedi knights, Sith lords and others sensitive to the force.

Don't worry, the lightsabers used by competitors in France aren't the white-hot energy swords capable of cutting up Sith lords and Stormtroopers. The Associated Press said the weapons are LED-lit, polycarbonate replicas. Duels are expected to last around three minutes, Sports Illustrated said.

Sports Illustrated said "the rigor of the battles" is one reason why the fencing federation considered legitimizing the galactic sport. Some clubs are even being equipped with the weapons, and fencing teachers are being trained on how to compete with a lightsaber.

How do you duel with a lightsaber?

AP Sports explains the matches, which begin with competitors standing inside a circle marked with tape on the floor. Strikes to the head or body are worth 5 points and the first to 15 points wins.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.