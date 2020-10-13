KTVB and Bronco Sports Properties extend partnership to 2025

KTVB will continue as the exclusive local television station partner for Boise State football and Boise State men’s basketball.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB and Bronco Sports Properties announced on Tuesday the extension of their television broadcasting agreement until 2025.

“We are honored and thrilled to continue to be the ‘Official Station for Bronco Nation,’” said KTVB Director of Content Lisa Chavez. “We promise to live up to the legacy and expectations of our fiercely loyal fans, who bleed blue, love their Broncos, and are restless for news coverage of their team. Go Broncos!”

With the continuation of the partnership, fans will continue to enjoy exclusive live access one hour before kickoff - including a live look inside Albertson’s Stadium before home games - on Bronco Roundup Game Day with KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and Will Hall.

KTVB will also be the exclusive destination for game highlights for the first 24 hours after the game.

Also returning to KTVB is Inside Bronco Football, the weekly coach’s show produced by Bronco Sports Properties. Inside Bronco Football will air Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. on KTVB, beginning on Oct. 28.

Boise State will kick off the fall season at home against Utah State at 5 p.m.on Saturday, Oct. 24. The Broncos will play eight regular-season games - seven against Mountain West Conference opponents and one against BYU.

