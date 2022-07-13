Boise State's Kristie Schoffield named Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year

The women's outdoor 800-meter national champion and Boise State record holder was named the top female athlete in the Mountain West Conference on Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State senior and national champion Kristie Schoffield added to her long list of historic accomplishments Wednesday, as she was named the 2021-2022 Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year.

On June 11 at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships, Schoffield ran a blazing time of 2:01.09 to capture Boise State's first national title in the women's 800-meter race.

The first-place run also set Schoffield's personal-best time, a new Boise State record and Mountain West Conference record in the 800-meter event. The New Hampshire native became the fourth woman to win an individual national championship in Boise State track and field history.

Eight Broncos have earned a Mountain West Athlete of the Year award since Boise State joined the conference prior to the 2011-2012 season.

Other Bronco athletes to win the annual MW award include Avery Williams (2020), Allie Ostrander (2017 and 2018), Emma Bates (2013 and 2015) and Kurt Felix (2011). Boise State's eight honorees is the most in the conference and double second-place New Mexico (four).

Colorado State's Trey McBride was named the 2021-2022 Mountain West Male Athlete of the Year Wednesday. The Arizona Cardinals selected McBride in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Schoffield's spring was nothing short of dominant. She swept postseason races in the women's 800-meter, running the fastest time in the Mountain West preliminaries and final, as well as the NCAA preliminaries, quarterfinals and semifinals.

The conclusion of Boise State's athletic season didn't stop Schoffield's dominance on the rubber. At the 2022 U.S. Track & Field Outdoor Championships, Schoffield topped her own Boise State record with a time of 1:59.80.

The Bronco senior was the only college athlete to make it through the first round of the event in New Mexico, according to Boise State Athletics.

Earlier this summer, Schoffield was named Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Women's Athlete of the Year. The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association also named her the West Region Women's Track Athlete of the Year.

