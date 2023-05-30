Judge dismisses former WSU coach Nick Rolovich's lawsuit against Gov. Jay Inslee, Pat Chun

The 32-page lawsuit was filed in November last year after Rolovich was fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.

PULLMAN, Wash. — A judge has formally dismissed former WSU football coach Nick Rolovich's wrongful termination lawsuit against Gov. Jay Inslee and WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun.

This means that both Gov. Inslee and Chun will no longer be defendants in the lawsuit. Some counts filed against WSU remain pending.

The 32-page lawsuit was filed in November last year after Rolovich was fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. WSU, Chun and Gov. Inslee all filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed Rolovich applied for religious exemption with WSU’s Human Resource Services (HRS), who state Rolovich was "entitled to a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine requirement,". The lawsuit goes on to claim that Chun interrupted the process which lead to Rolovich's religious exemption being ultimately rejected.

Court documents also claimed Chun was especially hostile towards Rolovich, claiming Chun told Rolovich he was a "con-man" and accused him of being selfish. The lawsuit also stated WSU withheld wages from Rolovich's salary from May 2020 to July 2020.

As for Gov. Inslee, the lawsuit claimed Rolovich was not informed of the potential risks of taking the experimental vaccine.

New documents say the former coach's claim that his contract did not require him to get the vaccine is "meritless."

