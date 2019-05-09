BOISE, Idaho — Just in time for this weekend's Bronco home opener, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and Dave Southorn of The Athletic are podcasting again under a new name.



One of this week's hot topics is, of course, freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who helped drive the Broncos to that comeback win at Florida State in his college football debut. They highlight Hank's weirdest quality, plus discuss what makes Curtis Weaver and Kekaula Kaniho invaluable to the Bronco defense.

Be sure to check out the first edition of Jay and Dave’s Sport Bar. The podcast will give sports fans an in-depth commentary and analysis of the Boise State Broncos and the entire Treasure Valley sports scene.

The podcast will publish weekly on Wednesdays.

