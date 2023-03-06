Jake Plummer returns to Boise for annual kids sports camp at Bishop Kelly

"It started just as an idea of watching these kids, around nine or 10 years ago, that were starting to specialize, and I only know this from signing autographs with the little kids," Plummer said. "I would ask them what sport they played, and they would say, 'football,' and I'd say, 'what else?' They'd be like 'nothing,' and I'm like, 'you don't shoot baskets?' – 'No.' – 'Do you skateboard?' – 'No.' They kept saying no to all these things and I was like, this isn't right. So, wanted to introduce them to other games, and other ways to compete, have fun, work on your hand-eye coordination, move, laugh, play – remember the essence somewhat of why you're playing sports is for the fun of it."