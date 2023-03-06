Jake Plummer returns to Boise for annual kids sports camp at Bishop Kelly

BOISE, Idaho — The eighth annual Plummer Skills & Thrills Challenge took over Bishop Kelly High School Saturday afternoon as the former NFL quarterback and Capital legend returned to the Treasure Valley.
Plummer and his brother, Brett Plummer, partner with Tim Brady from the Idaho Youth Sports Commission to host the yearly clinic. Just like every other year, Saturday's event was free to attend.
The mission of the event is to push kids to play multiple sports, instead of specializing in one. Another goal is to simply have fun, which is easy when guys like Boise State men's basketball standout Tyson Degenhart show up to help out.
"It started just as an idea of watching these kids, around nine or 10 years ago, that were starting to specialize, and I only know this from signing autographs with the little kids," Plummer said. "I would ask them what sport they played, and they would say, 'football,' and I'd say, 'what else?' They'd be like 'nothing,' and I'm like, 'you don't shoot baskets?' – 'No.' – 'Do you skateboard?' – 'No.' They kept saying no to all these things and I was like, this isn't right. So, wanted to introduce them to other games, and other ways to compete, have fun, work on your hand-eye coordination, move, laugh, play – remember the essence somewhat of why you're playing sports is for the fun of it."
The camp continues to grow. Thanks to some generous donations by the event's sponsors, 33 kids received a brand new pair of shoes on Saturday.
