Post-game incident tarnishes Boise State's historic win

Boise State beat the Nevada 73-67, winning the Mountain West regular season title. An incident ensued afterward between game security and crowd members.

BOISE, Idaho — This article has been updated.

The Boise State men's basketball team made history Tuesday night when they beat Nevada 73-67 and won the regular season Mountain West Conference title; although what came after the game is what got people talking.

Excited fans and students rushed the court shortly after the game ended, but some were met with hostility from game security.

In a video circulating on social media, ExtraMile Arena security staff were seen pushing and physically forcing the crowd back from the court, specifically in the area of the Boise State student section known as The Corral.

On Wednesday afternoon, ExtraMile Arena released a statement on Twitter on the post-game incident, saying it "deeply regrets and apologizes for the way in which staff responded to fans trying to get on the court following last night's men's basketball game."

ExtraMile Arena said it "failed to implement the postgame security plan that was developed in advance to the game in consultation with the athletic department."

Prior to the big game to clinch the Mountain West regular season title, security was instructed to allow students to celebrate on the court if the Broncos were to beat Nevada, according to the arena's release.

Instead, arena security was seen forcing the student section to stay off the court:

They were beating people up out there, it's so dumb. The players loved it pic.twitter.com/kxLiqxL29Z — macaveli (@MichealUpsides) March 2, 2022

Boise State University Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, acknowledging ExtraMile Arena's statement that arena security was instructed to allow students to rush the court by the athletic department. Dickey said "I want to express my sincerest apologies to the fans in attendance at last night’s men’s basketball game – especially our students."

The attention that was rightfully deserved for an amazing accomplishment by our coaches and student-athletes, in front of the largest ExtraMile Arena crowd in more than a decade, was unnecessarily shifted to a postgame situation that should never have happened. 🧵⬇️ — Jeramiah Dickey (@JeramiahDickey) March 2, 2022

Bronco Nation played a role in last night’s Mountain West Championship, as it has throughout the entire season. We are committed to the fan experience, especially for our students @BoiseState. We will continue to build upon it for our program, our student-athletes and our fans. — Jeramiah Dickey (@JeramiahDickey) March 2, 2022

The incident has fueled a massive response on social media, especially from those in attendance at ExtraMile Arena Tuesday night and students in The Corral.

ExtraMile Arena's 'BB Court Containment Plan,' has not been updated since Jan. 9. The plan said arena security and guest services staff "will be a physical & verbal presence to discourage un-authorized persons gaining access to the court."

However, according to Dickey's posts on Twitter and the statement from ExtraMile Arena, security staff was instructed before Tuesday night's game to allow students to storm the court if the Broncos were to take down Nevada and clinch the historic win.

This is the containment plan for basketball games at ExtraMile Arena.



Notice the date on this document. “January 9, 2022.”



It’s not like the requests/protocols prior to last night’s game were new. They’ve been in place for weeks.



“Staff do not go hands on [with fans].” pic.twitter.com/8JNJJ4UmtC — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) March 2, 2022

Watch more Local News: