IHSAA working toward equal opportunity in high school girls wrestling

IHSAA will expand the girl's weight classes as the sport grows, but it's going to take some time according to Executive Director Ty Jones.

IDAHO, USA — This wrestling season is the first time the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) will sanction a girl's state tournament separate from the boy’s division.

This is a big step forward for the sport according to IHSAA; however, Eagle High School parent Jen Wieber argues the separate divisions don't provide girl wrestlers the same opportunity afforded to the boys.

As it currently sits, the boys wrestle across 15 weight classes (98, 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 170, 182, 195, 220, 285). The girls do not have a 98, 160, 182, 220 or 285 weight class.

"It's discouraging a lot of girls from coming out to wrestle," Wieber said. "Let Idaho girls know there is room for them in this sport. [the weight classes] will be filled if you let them know there is room."

IHSAA started the wrestling season with 8 weight classes for the girls according to Executive Director Ty Jones. The girl’s division has since expanded to 10 weight classes to accommodate demand. But because fewer girls are generally participating in the sport, aligning the girls with a full slate of 15 weight classes would lead to forfeits, no contests, and empty brackets.

"We have a plan in place that will grow the sport. We've seen this before. Our board has always done it this way," Jones said.

Some of the lowest and highest weight classes have less than 10 girls statewide according to Jones. Because of that, IHSAA had to combine classes to cast a larger net. It was the only way they can properly fill a girl’s bracket come tournament time.

But Wieber is concerned as a 190-pound girl could reasonably wrestle an opponent 90 pounds larger under the current weight class system. This can be dangerous, Wieber said.

Athletes can legally 'wrestle-up' two weight classes according to Jones. The combines girls weight classes do not place an athlete in a position to wrestle an opponent outside the previously establish guidelines.

As the sport grows, Jones hopes to see the girl’s division compete across the same number of weight classes compared to the boys. But that will take some time.

"The model that we use has worked and it's worked well," Jones said. "You're going to see that growth and we're excited about it. We're headed in the right direction and it’s going to be great for kids."

IHSAA numbers show 80 girls are guaranteed a bid to the state tournament. Last year, that number was zero. And while roughly 25% of girl wrestlers will compete at state, 30% of boys are afforded that same opportunity.

Both IHSAA and Wieber want that gap to shrink. Wieber, however, wants that changed now.

"I think it's time. it's taken too long, and I really think IHSAA needs to hear us," Wieber said.

The National Federation of High School State Associations recommends state activity associations a lot at least 12 weight classes for girls wrestling next season. IHSAA plans to consult coaches and administrators to align the weight classes properly and expand at the right pace.

"Moving ahead quickly is not something the federation would suggest and it's not what our board wants to see. We want growth from the ground up. Mix those two together, and that's why we are moving in the direction we are," Jones said.

