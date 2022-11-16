Idaho Vandals basketball holds moment of silence for 4 students killed near university

The names of the four students found murdered inside a home near campus were read aloud before the game. The Moscow community is still in shock.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho's men's basketball team honored the four victims during Wednesday night's game, the first major event the school has hosted since the tragedy occurred on Nov. 13.

It was definitely a somber mood at Wednesday's game with quite a few empty seats in the student section. Many students left town early for Thanksgiving break. Those who stayed told KREM 2 they won't feel entirely safe until the person responsible is caught.

"Basketball fans, at this time we ask you to please join us in a moment of silence for the four University of Idaho students who were tragically taken from us on Sunday."

The names of the four students found murdered inside a home near campus were read aloud before the game. The Moscow community is still in shock.

"Definitely like a ghost town here," one student, Jessika Jacobs, said. "Weird seeing everyone just pack up and leave. Super sad."

Like many other students, Jessika Jacobs and Asha Comings haven't been going to class and say they don't feel as safe alone or on campus as they did a week ago.

"The only reason we're still here is because we had a little trip planned going opposite of our homes, but we've been staying together every night trying to stay as safe as we can but we definitely are going to go home early," Comings said.

"The question of safety is on everyone's minds now," University officials said.

During a press conference this afternoon, University of Idaho officials said they have increased campus patrols and students can request a security escort across campus, day or night. The university is also excusing all absences.

"If they want to leave and go home now ,they absolutely can. We're going to support them in doing so," University officials said.

Classes were canceled the day after the four bodies were discovered, but resumed on Tuesday. School officials say some students want to keep their minds occupied.

"They gain comfort in being around other students, they gain comfort from in interacting and staying busy with faculty," University President C. Scott Green said.

"I'm happy they are still doing it and we're here to support our team, so we're happy to be here. Lucky that we get to come to this and feel safe here," Jacobs said.

Since so many students have gone home, the University has decided to postpone the candlelight vigil until after Thanksgiving break on Nov. 30.

