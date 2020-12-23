x
Strong, Lee, Taua pace Nevada in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win over Tulane

Nevada finished 2020 the same way it started the year — by playing in the same bowl game.
Nevada coach Jay Norvell accepts the trophy from Kevin McDonald, executive director of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, after the team's 38-27 win over Tulane on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

BOISE, Idaho — Carson Strong threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns, Devonte Lee and Toa Taua each rushed for over 100 yards, and Nevada beat Tulane 38-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday. 

Nevada finished 2020 the same way it started the year — by playing in the same bowl game, which the Wolfpack lost 30-21 to Ohio on Jan. 3. 

This year's Potato Bowl allowed Nevada to end with a win after losing its regular-season finale to San Jose State, which cost the Wolf Pack a spot in the Mountain West title game. 

Tulane failed in its bid to win three consecutive bowl games for the first time in program history.

Nevada defeats Tulane 38-27 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Nevada tight end Cole Turner (19) keeps his eyes on the ball for a pass reception against Tulane during the first half of the Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

