Idaho Horsemen announce 30-game schedule for 2020 season

The Treasure Valley's newest football team is returning for a second season and will be playing an expanded season.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Horsemen, a founding member of the Northwest's newest indoor football league, is returning for a second season with a much longer schedule.

The Horsemen are a founding member of the American West Football Conference, a regional indoor football league. The 2020 season is a 16-week, 30-game regular season, which will start on March 14. Idaho's first game will be on Saturday, March 28 against the Tri-Cities Fire.

The league's first season started last spring with a 12-game regular season. The Horsemen went 13-0 and won the inaugural league championship after beating the Reno Express 40-20.

Other than the Horsemen, league members include the Reno Express, Tri-Cities Fire, Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks. This upcoming season will see the addition of a fifth team, the Yakima Canines.

The playoff format will place the number one team in the league straight into the championship game, and the number two and three seeds will faceoff to determine the second team in the championship game.