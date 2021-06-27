RARE football program aims to bring attention to Idaho's best high school, junior high football players

As the name suggests, the program aims to teach athletes four core values: Respect, Ambition, Responsibility and Effort (RARE).

BOISE, Idaho — The fourth annual RARE Showcase was held this weekend in Caldwell and once again, the football camp for high school players around the state was a smashing success.

As the name suggests, the program aims to teach athletes four core values: Respect, Ambition, Responsibility and Effort (RARE).

“Oh it’s great, RARE does such a great job and honestly I just thank God, being able to be out here," Meridian senior QB Malakai Martinez. "Everyone, since COVID, just to be able to compete with the best in the Treasure Valley, so it’s just a fun deal. Playing one on ones with everybody, seeing the top kids, it’s absolutely a great experience."

RARE director Juss Jackson said the program is designed to ensure young athletes get the exposure they deserve.

“I’ve seen a lot of kids in Idaho come out and really try and do their best and play at the next level. I think there weren’t a lot of coaches having eyes on them, so the whole goal was to get some eyes on these guys," Jackson said. "That way, the guys that deserve to go play at the next level get that opportunity, so I want to open eyes to Idaho. That’s my goal."

Jackson and his staff of several former Broncos, including Jaylon Henderson, Shane Williams-Rhodes, Kekoa Nawahine, Tyler Rausa and Armand Nance among others, have done a fantastic job of bringing more exposure to the Gem State with this camp, attracting college coaches from across the area.

“This is my goal, this is what I want for them. It’s something where, me as a coach, I like seeing guys fulfill their dreams," Jackson said. "A lot of coaches have won state championships, those are great. But for myself, that kid actually reaching his dreams of playing at the next level, it’s bigger for me. It hits more and I think that’s huge for a lot of these kids."

While Saturday’s camp featured 200 of the state’s top high school football players, a new camp held on Friday focused solely on quarterbacks. More than 80 local QB’s from junior high to high school competed together.

“We’re trying to build something for these guys to say around the nation, not just Idaho, 'That dude went to RARE,'" Jackson said. "RARE is a big thing and I think everybody representing RARE is representing Idaho."





Watch more High School Sports: